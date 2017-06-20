  3. One arrested in connection with 190 seized turtles in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad

One arrested in connection with 190 seized turtles in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad

The police arrested one person in connection with 190 turtles they seized from Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad.

By: | Firozabad | Published: June 20, 2017 11:07 AM
Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, turtles, police, seized turtles, turtles in Uttar Pradesh, animal rights, crime against animals, animal protection, criminal activity The police have registered a case against the accused and the forest department officials were later informed about the incident. (Reuters)

The police arrested one person in connection with 190 turtles they seized from Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad. The police have registered a case against the accused and the forest department officials were later informed about the incident. According to primary information, these rare species were allegedly being smuggled to various places and sold at higher prices. According to the police, the smuggler was caught during a routine checking drive. On checking his bag, the police found that he was carrying 190 live turtles.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top