On Rana Daggubati birthday, check out milestones in actor’s career

It is actor Rana Daggubati birthday today. Rana turned 33 on Thursday. He was catapulted to fame and fortune after his amazing performances in Baahubali that won him instant stardom way back in 2015. He also starred in Akshay Kumar starrer Baby, which too was released in 2015. The Neeraj Pandey directed film marked a major milestone in the actor career as he got noticed for his rugged looks beside Taapsee Pannu. Though, the actor made his Bollywood debut with Dum Maaro Dum in 2011, Rana’s meteoric rise can be witnessed post the massive success of Baahubali franchise that broke all known film records in India. So much so, that the actor is flooded with innumerable ventures now, that he even has to work on his birthday for the first time. He has donned many filmy hats. In 2004, he kicked off his film campaign being a visual effects coordinator in a Telugu film Bommalata. Later, he proved his capability by winning a Nandi award for visual effects in a Mahesh Babu film Sainikudu.

Rana’s name features in the club of well built, suave, handsome and tall men of the film industry like Amitabh Bachchan, Siddharth Malhotra, Arjun Rampal and others. The 6 feet 3 inches actor made his silver screen debut in 2010 with Leader which received considerable critical acclaim. The muscular actor then went on to deliver powerful performances in films like Naa Ishtam, Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum and others. Though Dum Maaro Dum proved to be a failure at the box office, rumours of sizzling chemistry with his on-screen actress Bipasha Basu surfaced.

The actor also had the opportunity to work with Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar in a 2013 film Arrambam. However, the actor’s pumped up body in SS Rajamouli’s film Baahubali received significant attention parallel to the film that was hailed in both domestic and international markets. Rana’s well-toned body was hugely appreciated and Rana’s was sought thereafter as a fashionista. The actor remained in the limelight long after Baahubali and he backed this up with his commendable performances in The Ghazi Attack and in Telugu blockbuster Nene Raju Nene Manthri.

The actor will soon be seen in a film titled Haathi Mere Saathi which Rana had confirmed is not a remake of the Rajesh Khanna film. Other than that, the actor has two films in the pipeline – one based on an INA soldier in 1945 and the other of a royal from Travancore known for being helpful and courageous.