On Rahul Gandhi birthday, PM Narendra Modi takes to Twitter to wish Congress VP well

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on his birthday. The Prime Minister in a tweet wished Rahul Gandhi and added that he wished him a long and healthy life. The Congress vice president who turns 47 today is out of the country on a vacation to meet his grandmother. Rahul had left the country for Italy on Tuesday. Before leaving to meet his grandmother the Congress leader tweeted that he will be leaving to meet his grandmother and family for a few days, according to an Indian Express report.

The Uttar Pradesh unit of the Congress party is organising “Sankalp Diwas” to mark Rahul Gandhi’s birthday. Congress leaders in Lucknow will distribute fruits to patients in various hospitals in the city and have lunch with children of a Motinagar orphanage, according to the Indian Express.

Apart from this the UP state unit of the party will also organise two panchayats in the state capital. Farmers and the youth are expected to attend the panchayat which the Congress thinks will be a platform for them to raise issues under the Congress’ Hak Maango Abhiyan. In the past Congress leaders celebrated Rahul’s birthday by organising ‘Dalit bhoj,’ according to an Indian Express report.

Birthday greetings to the Congress Vice President, Shri Rahul Gandhi. I pray for his long and healthy life. @OfficeOfRG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2017

Rahul Gandhi had been in the limelight recently during the farmer’s protest in Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh. The young Congress leader was briefly detained after he tried to enter Mandsaur in MP from Udaipur in Rajasthan.