On ‘Nirbhaya’ anniversary, Mamata Banerjee calls for safe society

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today urged people to resolve to keep the society safe, recalling the brutal gang-rape and murder of a paramedic student in Delhi five years back. “Remembering #Nirbhaya on the 5th anniversary of brutal Delhi incident. We cannot compensate her loss but let us resolve to keep our society safe,” Banerjee wrote on Twitter. The 23-year-old woman was gang-raped on December 16, 2012 in a moving bus in Delhi, and later died in hospital. The incident triggered outrage and protests across the country, and she subsequently came to be known as ‘Nirbhaya’, the fearless.