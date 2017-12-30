On New Year’s eve, Uttarakhand police to provide free transport to women party-goers

Its New Year’s Eve and people are expected to go out for partying and keeping this in mind, the Uttarakhand Police has decided to hire 30 vehicles that will be used to pick and drop women partygoers to ensure their safety, reported The Indian Express. AIG Kewal Khurana, who heads the Traffic Directorate, said, “This time we will be providing the pick and drop facility for women in Dehradun, but in future, we could cover other areas in the state too.”He added that 30 vehicles will be available for women in Dehradun city between 8 pm to 1 am on Sunday night at different locations. He also informed that the vehicles will also be used in case of road accidents or mishaps on Sunday night to take the injured people to the nearest hospitals.

The Delhi Police has also used social media to convey its message on safe driving on Saturday. In its series of tweets, to make Delhiites aware about perils of driving under influence of alcohol, the Delhi Police have tweeted simple yet effective messages with one-liners like- ‘Thodi si wine bhi nahin hai fine’ and ‘Plan hai daru chakna to gaadi ghar hi rakhna’.

In the national capital, driving under influence of alcohol is a very common hazard, especially during the festive season. Currently, Section 185 of The Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 is used to term drunk driving as a criminal offense in the capital.

Apart from this, the Delhi Metro, one of country’s busiest public transport, has made some changes on the exit of commuters at the Rajiv Chowk metro station. DMRC said that it was due to New Year’s Eve. As per the official statement released by the metro authorities, commuters will not be allowed to exit from 8:00 PM onwards on New Year’s Eve.

However, keeping in mind the convenience of the passengers, DMRC said the entry into Rajiv Chowk Metro station from ‘F’ and ‘B’ block gates will be allowed after 8:00 PM for boarding the trains. “This will enable people in Connaught Place to go to their desired destination, ” the press statement added.