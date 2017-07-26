On lines of Delhi, Congress wants BMC to split into 3 civic bodies for better efficiency

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (Image: PTI)

Former Maharashtra minister Naseem Khan today suggested that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) should be split into three civic bodies for more efficient functioning, on the lines of New Delhi, where multiple municipal corporations have been formed. Speaking to reporters here today, Khan said, “The efficiency of the BMC staff is in question as it is almost difficult to manage the city due to its huge size.”

Khan also raised the issue during the Zero Hour of the state legislative assembly through a point of information. “Mumbai city is growing every day and at present it caters to over 1.5 crore population in addition to floating population of five million people,” the Congress leader said.

Khan alleged that although BJP and Shiv Sena, which share power in the state, are also helming the BMC, they have not succeeded in providing the civic amenities. “There is a need for splitting the BMC into three municipal bodies- South Mumbai and Eastern suburbs and Western suburbs,” he said.

Khan pointed out that since Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis heads the urban development department, he should take this decision in the interest of Mumbaikars.