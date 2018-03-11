On ISA sidelines, PM Narendra Modi holds talks with African leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held bilateral talks with the leaders of five African countries and discussed ways to deepen cooperation with them. With Ghanian President Nana Akufo-Addo, Modi discussed ways to step up cooperation in the areas of climate change, renewable energy, developmental cooperation, agriculture and capacity building, Raveesh Kumar, Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, said in a tweet. Modi and Teodoro Mbasogo, the President of Equatorial Guinea, exchanged views on cooperation in trade and investment, renewable energy, developmental assistance and international forums while with the Niger President Issoufou Mahamadou, the prime minister discussed ways to enhance ties in the areas of climate change, capacity building and developmental cooperation.

The leaders are here to attend the Founding Conference of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) tomorrow. Modi also met his Chadian counterpart Pahimi Padacke and held talks on developmental cooperation, oil and gas, renewable energy, counterterrorism, and cooperation at international forums.

A meeting also took place between Modi and and Daniel Kablan Duncan, the Vice President of Côte d’Ivoire during which the two exchanged views on trade and investment, sustainable development, climate change, agriculture, among other areas. Last few years have witnessed India making efforts to enhance its ties with countries in the African continent, which has been witnessing increasing economic influence of China.

In 2015, New Delhi held the India-Africa Forum Summit that was attended by leaders from 41 countries Modi also had a bilateral meeting with President of Nauru, Baron Waqa at the Hyderabad House. The leaders exchanged views on climate change, developmental cooperation and cooperation in international forums.