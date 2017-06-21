On International Yoga Day 2017, Baba Ramdev says Amit Shah shed body weight, gained political weight

Baba Ramdev on Wednesday said that Shah had lost weight thanks to yoga, however, there has been a significant gain in his “political weight.

International Yoga Day 2017: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah, who has scaled new heights in his political career ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to the helm in 2014, is one of the best examples of how Yoga may help boost one’s political career – at least Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev believes this. While taking part in the International Yoga Day celebrations, Baba Ramdev on Wednesday said that Shah had lost weight thanks to yoga, however, there has been a significant gain in his “political weight.” Ramdev, along with Shah and Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, were the prominent participants of the International Yoga Day celebrations being held in Ahmedabad’s GMDC ground. “Amit bhai has lost significant weight in recent times. However, on the other side, his political weight has increased substantially. This must have given tension to many. I request them to do yoga to ease their stress,” Ramdev was quoted as saying by PTI. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated that a new world record should be set in Yoga. Due to BJP chief Amit Shah’s guidance, and Gujarat government’s support, the event was a massive hit and we were successful in setting 24 new world records,” Ramdev claimed.

The Yoga Guru further claimed that a strength of three lakh participants was present at the Ahmedabad ground. “Today is the most important day for me, as more than three lakh people performed yoga at one place to set a new world record. We have broken the previous world record, which was set in the presence of our PM, by a huge margin,” Ramdev told reporters after the event. Earlier, Ramdev had on Tuesday slammed people who are critical of yoga.

“People who frivolously say that yoga is not a sport are ignorant and their opinion should be discarded. Yoga is also a sport and it should be included under the sports category,” he was quoted as saying by Times of India. Earlier, in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Ram Naik took part in third International Yoga Day celebration in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow.