On Independence Day, Sushma Swaraj takes to Twitter, says India to grant medical visas to Pakistani nationals in all bona fide cases

Swaraj had earlier assured medical visa to a Pakistani woman who was suffering from cancer. (PTI)

In an Independence Day generosity shown by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, today she announced that Pakistan nationals will be granted medical visas in all genuine, pending cases. She tweeted, “On the auspicious occasion of India’s Independence day, we will grant medical visa in all bona fide cases pending with us. ” This announcement comes a day after Swaraj had assured medical visa to a Pakistani woman who was suffering from cancer. Faiza Tanveer, 25, had her medical visa rejected by the Indian Embassy, the Indian Express reported. Tanveer had tweeted to the Minister regarding her ailment and greeted her on Independence Day. Swaraj, in response, said, ” We are giving you the visa for your treatment in India.”

The Indian Medical Visa can be taken for medical treatment in the country. According to ImmiHelp, maximum two blood relatives can come along with the applicant under separate Medical Attendant Visas. The ailments for which one can get treatment are neurosurgery, opthalmic disorders, heart-related problems, renal disorders, organ transplantation, radio-therapy, plastic surgery etc.

The duration is up to a year and the foreign national can enter India about three times in a year. For a Pakistani national, the visa is processed in minimum six weeks as it is examined by all concerned authorities carefully.