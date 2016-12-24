On his 92nd birth anniversary, Mohammed Rafi gets two new landmarks as memorials

Legendary singer Mohammed Rafi was born on December 24, 1924 and on the occasion of his 92nd birth anniversary, he will get two new landmark ‘memorials’. (IE)

Legendary singer Mohammed Rafi was born on December 24, 1924 and on the occasion of his 92nd birth anniversary, he will get two new landmark ‘memorials’. Among the two, Sixteenth Road will be named after the singer, and the existing memorial at the junction of S V Road and Hill Road is being renovated by a fan club. To reflect his ‘golden voice’, the memorial is shaped like a golden ball. The well loved, soft spoken singer who passed away on July 31, 1980, had constructed a house named Rafi Mansion near Mt Mary Basi lica. The original structure was demolished and an apartment complex was constructed a few years later.

Top Bollywood stars, personalities from politics and other fields will be present on the occasion and this would include Mumbai Mayor Snehal Ambekar and Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar. Celebrities like actor Jeetendra and singer Sonu Nigam, who shared a special association with the late singer, would be felicitated by his fan club, as reported by News18.

“We are truly overwhelmed… After so many years, there is so much love and affection for my father,” late maestro’s son Shahid, said. He also added that an upcoming biopic on Rafi is nearing completion by a Malayalam filmmaker and it is expected to be ready in the next three-four months or so.

Rafi with his singing ability has contributed immensely to the Hindi film industry. He was such a talent that he could mould his voice to suit the on-screen actor and he could also sing effortlessly in various Indian languages as well as foreign languages like English, Arabic, Sinhalese, Dutch, Farsi and even Creole. Rafi’s voice laid over Bollywood for a large part of his 36-year long career which started in 1944. Over the years, he displayed an astounding range of singing styles ranging from Indian classical, pop, ghazals, qawwali, disco and even commercial numbers. He was reputed to have a record of, as huge as it sounds, over 7,000 songs.

You May Also Like To Watch This:

He was also honored with a Silver Medal from the late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in on the first anniversary of India’s Independence Day. He was also honored with Padma Shri in 1967. He also received National Award in 1977 for the song ‘Kya Hua Tera Wada’ (Hum Kissise Kum Nahin) and six Filmfare Awards among others.

In the year 2001, he was named the Best Singer of the Millennium by Hero Honda-Stardust magazine, while in 2013 he was voted as the Greatest Voice in Indian Cinema in a CNN-IBN poll.