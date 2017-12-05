On Hafiz Saeed, Israel Ambassador Daniel Carmon says ‘We are with India to fight perpetrators of terrorism’

Carmon said,”Bringing perpetrators of terrorism is definitely a part of fighting terrorism and we are into it together.” (IE)

Asserting that Isreal is with India in the fight against terrorism, Daniel Carmon the Jewish country’s ambassador to India said, “Most of the world is suffering from terrorism and we should fight it together.” Asked about the recent move by Pakistan to free Hafiz Saeed, mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack from detention, Carmon said,”Bringing perpetrators of terrorism is definitely a part of fighting terrorism and we are into it together.” Saeed was under detention since January this year.

Reacting sharply to the developments in Pakistan, India had said, “It appears to be an attempt by the Pakistani system to mainstream proscribed terrorists.” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, “Pakistan has not changed its policy of shielding and supporting non-state actors and its true face is visible for all to see.”

On Nov 24, after he was freed, Saeed launched his anti-India rhetoric by saying he would mobilise people for the “cause of Kashmir”.The Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) head carries a USD 10 million American bounty for his role in terror activities. Addressing his supporters outside his residence, Saeed said,”I was detained for 10 months only to stop my voice for Kashmir.” Further narrating his anti-India sentiments, the JuD chief added,”I fight for the cause of Kashmiris. I will gather the people from across the country for the cause of Kashmir and we will try to help Kashmiris reach their destination of freedom”.

Earlier, Israel’s foreign ministry the deputy director general Mark Sofer had said, “Israel has never hidden the fact that it supports India hook, line and sinker on the subject of terrorism.” Sofer had condemned terrorism in all forms and said outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hamas were no different from each other. He added that both India and Israel have the right to defend themselves.

Meanwhile, Gil Haskel, head of Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation (MASHAV), is on an official visit to India from December 4 to December 7. He will be highlighting the achievements of Indo-Israeli Agricultural Project (IIAP). “The IIAP is MASHAV’s biggest project outside Israel, and it holds a significant portion of our bilateral relations. The success story of our agricultural cooperation is second to none, and it is only the beginning,” Ambassador of Israel in India, Daniel Carmon, said in a statement.