On Diwali day, this man was shot in Delhi; you won’t believe why such crime was committed

A 22-year-old man from Salahpur, near Kapashera, Delhi was battling for life after being beaten and shot by his neighbours over a water dispute which took shape of a major assault and that too on Diwali. The violence left over six people injured. The whole incident was captured by a resident on his mobile phone. Several men in the video are seen armed with sticks, rods and sharp objects and are hitting the victim, reported Times of India. The victim is identified as Akash. The accused men dragged Akash to the street and assaulted him. When the neighbours and Akash’s family members tried to intervene, they were also beaten up by the men. As the video continues to play, it can be seen that some women shield Akash from the assaulters following which a gunshot is heard. The bullet hits the victim’s leg.

Shibesh Singh, DCP (southwest) told TOI that they have filed an FIR against the main accused who is identified as Arun Sharma and have dispatched a team to arrest him and his co-conspirators. Sharma had recently contested for the councillor elections from Bijwasan.

Akash’s mother Vandana said that Sharma supplies borewell water in the area. A few days back her son and Sharma had a quarrel over payment, which was later resolved. On Diwali, some kids were bursting crackers on the street. Some men who work for Sharma started misbehaving with those kids. When the men saw Akash sitting there they came with Sharma and started beating him up. She added that the entire family as thrashed.

Following the incident, Akash was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital, where he is in critical condition after suffering gun wounds and multiple fractures. He works in a private firm in Gurgaon. Vandana said that her son was sitting outside his house when the men came and dragged him out. Sharma then came and started beating him up with his associates, she said. Local residents said others too had suffered similar violence at the hands of the accused, who they allege had political influence in the area. They alleged that despite several complaints against Sharma, no action was ever taken against him.

Police officials told TOI that a case under sections of culpable homicide and arms act has been filed against Sharma, who is still on the run with his associates.