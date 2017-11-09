On demonetisation anniversary, Smriti Irani uses tragedy taunt to hit out at Rahul Gandhi

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani. (PTI)

Demonetisation Anniversary: Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday launched an attack on Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi over his tweet on Demonetisation. Irani who was at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state headquarters in Lucknow to celebrate the completion of one year of note ban called Demonetisation a tragedy for the Gandhi family. Irani, as quoted by Indian Express, said, “It is definitely a tragedy for the Gandhi family, which is now synonymous with the word corruption. It is also a tragedy for a gentleman (Rahul Gandhi) who would want to withdraw Rs 4,000 just for show. It is definitely a tragedy for Mr Gandhi as elections after elections have been lost under his leadership.” BJP on Wednesday celebrated the Demonetisation anniversary as ‘Kaala-Dhan Virodhi Diwas’ across the country.

This statement by the I&B Minister came hours after Rahul Gandhi in the early hours of Wednesday shared a post on his Twitter account saying, “Demonetisation is a tragedy. We stand with millions of honest Indians, whose lives & livelihoods were destroyed by PM’s thoughtless act.” Taking the scathing attack further, Smriti Irani said that if the party had been sure of its “strength” in the Gujarat elections, it would have made Rahul Gandhi the party president much earlier. She said when the Congress itself does not trust its leader, it is impossible that people in Gujarat will trust them, according to the report.

Further while talking about the silence in the Congress party, Irani said that it indicates that the party has accepted that it was going to lose the election in Himachal Pradesh and hence it was attempting to increase seats in Gujarat on the basis of caste and ‘jod-tod’ (defections of party leaders). Irani then went on to talk about the exit poll results that were announced by a number of TV channels a few days back. “Just after understanding that exit polls yet again reaffirm that under his leadership, he (Rahul) will yet again lose two other states, the Congress itself has declared that they will revisit the decision to make Mr Rahul Gandhi the president of their party,” Irani said.