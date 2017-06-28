On Delhi Assembly special session agenda today: From quota for students, teacher recruitment to drains, all you want to know

Earlier this month, Arvind Kejriwal asked Manish Sisodia to work on the possibility of giving 80 percent reservation to students of the national capital in the Delhi government-aided colleges. (Express photo by Oinam Anand)

In the two-day special session of the Delhi Assembly starting today, the subject of discussion that will be at the heart of proceedings include a House committee report on desilting of drains, ownership rights for those who were allotted small plots of Gram Sabha land by the Central Government nearly four decades ago, weightage for Delhi-domicile aspirants in teacher recruitment and reservation for city students in 28 Delhi government-funded colleges, an Indien Express report said.

The controversy has already started brewing with the government not making public the agenda for the session. Leader of the Opposition and BJP MLA Vijender Gupta has alleged that this was a strategy of the AAP Government to “deprive” the opposition to raise issues. “This is an attack on democratic functioning of the government. It deprives the opposition of the opportunity to raise its voice on issues that are in interest of the public,” he was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia to work on the possibility of giving 80 percent reservation to students of the national capital in the Delhi government-aided colleges, a PTI report said. The CM also asked Sisodia to see whether 80-85 percent of guest teachers could be also be inducted Delhi.

The chief minister while, interacting with volunteers through Google Hangout, listed a number of steps taken by the AAP government,mainly in the health and education sectors. While urging them to popularise schemes of his government, Arvind Kejriwal said his government want to achieve 100 per cent literacy in the national capital. He also spoke of receiving complaints from students from the national capital of not getting admission in colleges based in Delhi.

Currently, the Indraprastha University and Delhi Technological University give reservations students domiciled in the national capital.