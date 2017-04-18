On day of Vijay Mallya’s arrest, PM Narendra Modi says ‘those who have looted will have to return that’

PM Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Hours after the arrest of Vijay Mallya in London, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said, “Indeed. There is no place for corruption in India. Those who looted the poor & middle classes will have to return what they have looted,” he tweeted. He was responding to a tweet by a follower who wrote that “…corruption not only robs us of hard earned money but also of our dignity.” In response to another tweet, PM Modi wrote, “India’s farmers are the nation’s pride. Their hard work feeds millions. We are doing everything possible for their welfare.”

Earlier, speaking after Vijay Mallya’s extradition case, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the government had to make a strong case before UK government for the arrest of the liquor baron. “India had put up a strong case against Vijay Mallya in England,” Ravi Shankar Prasad was quoted as saying by ANI. Also, speaking on the issue, Union minister Santosh Gangwar had said that no offender who falls under Indian law will be left safe. “We will not take any such step which could make it appear that we are going against law, and we will not leave any offender who falls under Indian law,” Gangwar was quoted as saying by PTI. He further added that government is exploring options to bring Mallya back in India. “We are now assessing the facts (as to) how we can bring him back into the country and start judicial proceedings against him,” Gangwar told reporters. Sending a tough message to offenders, he added that government will leave no stone unturned to bring to justice anyone indulging in financial irregularities. “During Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had talked about bringing black money back… and of strong steps against economic offenders,” he said. “The Modi government will leave no stone unturned if anyone is indulging in misappropriation of funds. We are entering into treaties with other countries so that offenders cannot flee. We are on a path to bring the matter within the judicial purview and will assess it further,” he said.

Mallya, who is wanted by Indian security agencies in loan default case, was arrested in London today by Scotland Yard. He, however, was granted bail withing hours of his arrest. The liquor baron, who has been declared as ‘absconding’ by Indian agencies, was arrested under Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) Central Government’s request to UK authorities.