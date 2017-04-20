On day Mamata Banerjee meets Naveen Patnaik, Dharmendra Pradhan says ‘BJD, TMC driven by corruption, their bonding is natural’

Both BJD and TMC are driven by corruption: Dharmendra Pradhan. (ANI)

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday told ANI that the budding understanding between Odisha’s Biju Janata Dal and West Bengal’s Trinamool Congress was nothing but natural as both were driven by corruption. The reaction came after, earlier today, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik at his residence in Bhubaneswar. According to Odisha Diary, both the chief ministers said that their meeting was just a formal call and politics was not discussed between them. The West Bengal CM is reported to have paid tributes of Naveen Patnaik’s father and the founder of the BJD, Biju Patnaik, and Gyana Patnaik by presenting a bouquet.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Mamata, Naveen Patnaik said that he was glad that the WB CM had come to pay a visit. On her part, Mamata Banerjee said that she was deeply honoured that the Odisha CM had given her time. She spoke about his father and said that the late Biju Patnaik had known her and was very fond of her. She told reporters that the late CM had helped her by sending an aircraft for a Women and Child meeting when she was a minister of state. Mamata Banerjee was of the opinion that neighbouring states like West Bengal and Odisha should keep in touch. She added, ‘Politics happens on all days of year’ and wished Naveen Patnaik good health and good fortune for the BJD.

Earlier, Banerjee had told reporters that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was not a threat to regional parties. Speaking to ANI, she had said that all the regional parties should come together and move ahead by maintaining good relations with each other. She further said that the BJP was playing divide and rule policy on the basis of caste and religion but she won’t let BJP spread hatred between people.