On data leak to US company by Narenra Modi App allegation, KJ Alphons has this to say

Union Minister KJ Alphons (ANI)

Union Minister KJ Alphons on Sunday dismissed data leak through Narendra Modi app, terming allegations as “fake stories”. The PM very often use this app, which is his personal, to interact with the people. Yesterday, French security researcher Elliot Alderson had claimed that the app shares private information of users to a US company Clever Tap without their consent. According to ANI, rebutting reports, the minister said, “You think Prime Minister is going to give your data to a private company! Don’t believe such fake stories.”

The allegations, which came days after Cambridge Analytica scandal, not only created outrage on the social media but also led to a political tussle. Earlier in the day, Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged PM Modi was giving the data shared by app users to his “friends in American companies”.

“What is given in Aadhaar are just name and address. Your biometric data is with UIDAI and let me assure you that it has not been breached, it’s absolutely secure. We have given authorisation to government agencies to access Aadhaar information,” Alphons further said as per the agency.

Even as claims of data theft have been going on social media, a report claimed an alleged data leak on a system run by a state-owned company which allowed access to private information of Aadhaar holders , Indian Express reported.

The minister had earlier also questioned those who do not have any problem sharing their “fingerprints and iris” in a foreign country.

“We have absolutely no problems going and putting our fingerprints and the iris and getting your whole body naked before the white man at all. We have no problem. But when the government of India, which is your government, asks you your name and your address, nothing more, there’s a massive revolution in the country saying it’s an intrusion into the privacy of the individual. I mean, how far can we go? Let the Supreme Court decide,” the paper quoted him as saying.