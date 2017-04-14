On Citibank credit card fraud trail, Delhi Police find 10th pass cheat who sold bank details of 1 crore people for 10 paise each

Accused Puran Gupta after his arrest with Delhi police. (Source: Twiiter/DelhiPolice)

Delhi Police have arrested a man who had bank details of 1 crore people and used to sell them for 10-20 paise each. The accused Puran Gupta (33) was arrested while Delhi Police were investigating a Citibank credit card fraud.

According to the police, a man named Sushil Chandra Rastogi, a resident of Greater Kailash-1, had filed an FIR with police alleging he was duped of around Rs 1.5 lakh by a telecaller. In his complaint on March 27, Rastogi said that he had receieved a call telling him that his Citibank credit card was blocked. The caller further told Rastogi that he needed to provide some details to reactivate the card. After Rastogi provided the detail, he found that Rs 1,46,000 was debited from his card to online merchants like PayU, Paytm, Olacabs, Mobikwik, RPSL, MMPL, TTSL, Vodafone bill pay etc.

During the investigation, police first caught an accused Ashish Kumar Jha, a resident of Jahangir Puri on April 4. A 10th pass man, Ashish had earlier worked in banks and financial institutions as a sales executive.

In 2013, Ashish started tele-calling for selling health insurance via his ownweb-portal. For that purpose, he used to purchase data from data providers and this gave him the idea to indulge in online credit card cheating.

During interrogation, Ashish told police that he was running a call centre to cheat innocent people and 4-5 persons used to make calls to people on daily basis to cheat them on the basis of the data of credit card users.

Ashish used to purchase the data of bank customers’ credit cards from one Puran Gupta, a resident of Pandav Nagar in east Delhi.

Police arrested Puran on April 10 from his office in South Ganesh Nagar. Police also seized a laptop which had data of around 1 crore credit card users.

There may be cheaters on other side of phone #OnlineFrauds #DontShareCardDetails #BeAlert @Delhipolice PS#GK busted online cheaters nexus pic.twitter.com/E4eACNINPF — DCP South East Delhi (@DCPSEastDelhi) April 13, 2017

Also a 10th pass, Puran had earlier worked as a data entry worker.

“While working as a data entry operator, Puran got the idea that he can make money by selling the data as well. So, he started his own company in 2010 to provide data,” police said.

During interrogation, Puran said he used to provide details of different categories of people as per the requirement of his clients.

Puran had set up his company ‘First Step Services And Solutions’ in 2010 for data collection, data entry, data market research and online promotion etc.

Puran had purchased some credit card data from Mumbai. He had also registered his firm on Just Dial services. His clients used to call him through Just Dial and seek the data required by them, police said.

“The amount in lieu of the data was deposited in his (Puran) account and then he used to transfer the data through e-mail,” they said.

While analysing the data in Puran’s laptop as well as his email, police found that he possessed data of almost 1 crore people.

Puran had stored the data in different folders with different categories as per requirement of his clients.

According to police, the different categories of the data were: Details of senior citizens who use credit/debit cards, architects’ data, Facebook data, scholarship students’ data, data of 12th Class pass students, Whatsapp data, state-wise credit card data, limit-wise credit card data — that is income with more than Rs 5 lakh and more than Rs 7-8 lakh etc, details of marketing companies details, bank-wise credit card data, CAT data, CIO and CTO data of companies, data on sites like Timesjob.Com data, school students’ data, data of tour and travel agencies, data of Delhi university students, data of car owners, state-wise and court-wise lawyers’ data, data of people who enjoy nightlife, visiting cards data, d-mat account data, stock brokers’ data, voter-id card data.

Police said that fake callers use credit card data to “target people and convince them that they are legitimate bank authorized callers. When they call a target, they state the card number, card holder name, date of birth, etc so that the target is tricked into confidence in believing them. This social-engineering technique leads to even educated people falling prey to their tactics.”