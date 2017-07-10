On birthday, Rajnath Singh gets big PM Narendra Modi gift; find out what

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 10 took to Twitter to wish Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on his birthday. However, he did not restrict it to just a wish, he also provided a most valuable gift – fullsome praise that should please the veteran BJP leader no end. He shared a post saying, “Wishing my valued colleague, a grounded personality & wonderful leader, Shri @rajnathsingh Ji on his birthday. I pray for his long life.” Others, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also wished the senior leader on his birthday. While Amit Shah wrote, “Heartfelt greetings and best wishes to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh ji on his birthday. I wish to god to give you a healthy and long life.” On the other hand, CM Adityanath shared a post saying, “Happy birthday Rajnath Singh ji, I pray to god for your good luck and health.” Rajnath Singh has led Home Ministry since the Modi government came into power and has been quietly efficient about it, a feat that has earned him plaudits from the PM.

Earlier in the week, PM Narendra Modi attended the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany where he spoke on many issues. He met with a number of world leaders U.S. President Donald Trump, his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his British counterpart Theresa May. He called on a debate on dealing with migration and pressed for a comprehensive and cooperative policy framework to distinguish legal migration.

On Day 1, counter-terrorism and its funding dominated the discussions amongst the leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies at the G-20 Summit in Germany. While on the other day, PM Narendra Modi attended bilateral meetings with Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe and Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau took place.