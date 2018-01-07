On Bahrain trip, Rahul Gandhi says looking forward to meeting Indian expats

Ahead of his first foreign trip after becoming the President of the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi tweeted that NRIs are the brand ambassadors of India across the globe. (PTI)

Ahead of his first foreign trip after becoming the President of the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi tweeted that NRIs are the brand ambassadors of India across the globe. His tweet read,”NRIs are the true representatives of our soft power and the brand ambassadors of our nation across the globe. Looking forward to meeting and addressing fellow countrymen in Bahrain tomorrow. The newly elected president will be visiting Bahrain on January 7. Rahul will be speaking to Indian diaspora living in Bahrain and is expected to come back to India in the evening of January 8. This is the first time when Gandhi will be speaking as the Congress President abroad. Gandhi will be meeting the Indian community group, INCAS (Indian Cultural and Arts Society) in the UAE, which is politically aligned to Indian National Congress. Rahul will also be meeting the Gulf country’s Prime Minister Salman bin Hamas Al-Khalifa and is further expected to meet King Hamas bin Isa Al Khalifa. Rahul will be visiting as the state guest of Bahrain. As per reports, Rahul embarked for his trip to the foreign land today evening.

According to the statement issued by the Congress party “Gandhi will be the chief guest at the valedictory session of a function organised by Global Organisation of People of India Origin (GOPIO) there tomorrow.” Delegates from 50 countries will also be participating in the function, the statement said. Rahul took over as the party president on 16 December 2017 after taking charge from mother Sonia, who ruled the party for 19 years. Further, the newly elected president will also hold an interactive session with business leaders from the Indian community. Notably, as soon as Rahul became the president, the party witnessed two big defeats in the state assembly elections, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. However, this time in Gujarat, Congress saw a rise in the number of votes than previously but lost to BJP, which has been ruling the state for decades now. In Himachal Pradesh too the party was defeated by the BJP.