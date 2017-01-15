On Army Day, Gen Bipin Rawat says ‘peace across LoC is priority’; Army chief points out dangers of Jawans taking to social media

Bipin Rawat (ANI)

In yet another speech since he took over, this time on Army Day, Gen Bipin Rawat highlighted his priorities and topping the agenda were India’s security environment vis a vis China and Pakistan. However, he also spoke about the unhappy jawans taking to Facebook and YouTube to air their grievances. Underlining the sensitive nature of jawans taking to the social media to list their grievances, Gen Rawat again chose to indicate his unhappiness with the move as this may well affect the overall morale of the forces. While he has been underlining India’s belief in maintaining peace on the its border with all neighbours, Gen Rawat has not been chary of indicating that he would not stop short of launching an attack if it was warranted – he has already used the word ‘surgical strikes’ in his speech after he was anointed the new chief of the Indian Army superseding two seniormost Lt Generals, Praveen Bakshi and P M Hariz. Here are some of the top points Gen Rawat raised today in his Army Day address to the jawans:

1. Proper channels in place for jawans to put across grievances, if they arent satisfied with action taken, they can contact me directly.

2. Some colleagues have taken to using social media to highlight their grievances. This can affect the morale of our ‘bahadur’ jawans.

3. Confidence building measures undertaken with China at Northern borders. So. tensions can be done away with.

4. Peace across LoC is priority but will not shy away from giving befitting reply to ceasefire violations.

5. Salute martyrs who sacrificed their lives, our valour is because of them; indebted to them and their families.

Earlier in the day, Gen Rawat presented awards and honours on the occasion of Army Day to martyrs and other bravehearts including wife of Siachen braveheart Lance Naik Hanamanthappa with the ‘Gallantry award’.