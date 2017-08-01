On Amit Shah’s instructions, Yogi Adityanath calls meet to handle poor law and order in Uttar Pradesh: Report

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath called a meeting of top government officials and ministers. (Source: PTI)

After the Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah wrapped up his three-day Lucknow visit on Monday, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath called a meeting of top government officials and ministers, according to a report by The Indian Express. This meeting was reportedly called as per the instructions issued by Shah on the basis of feedback received from different quarters, including the RSS. The report quoted sources saying that Adityanath expressed his concern over complaints of poor law and order situation in this meeting and also directed officials including Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar and DGP Sulkhan Singh, to ensure that cases are lodged and the accused arrested.

A minister was quoted as saying in the report that Shah was most concerned about the law and order situation in the state and this forced Yogi Adityanath to call an immediate meeting. Apart from Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar and the CM’s principal secretary SP Goyal, BJP’s national vice-president and state in-charge Om Mathur, the party’s national joint general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash and its state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal were also present at the meeting.

In this meeting, the UP CM asked all ministers in-charge to regularly meet party workers, MLAs, MPs and workers of the ‘vichar parivar’ (RSS and its offshoots) in the districts and redress their issues. It was reported that in a meeting with Shah, several BJP leaders had alleged that government officers in the districts were not paying heed to their complaints and recommendations. As per the report, BJP’s allies Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Suheldeo Bharatiya Samaj Party, too, had raised the issue.

Amit Shah had recently filed his nomination for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election from Gujarat but before leaving from Lucknow, clarified that he won’t be joining Narendra Modi Cabinet. “I have the responsibility of running the party. I am happy, satisfied and am working wholeheartedly,” the BJP chief said while addressing a press conference.