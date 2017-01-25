On 68th Republic Day Vladmir Putin to PM Narendra Modi: Ready to strengthen mutual bilateral cooperation

Russian President Vladmir Putin. (Reuters)

On the 68th Republic Day of India, Russian President Vladmir Putin sent his greetings in a written statement which said, special and privileged strategic partnership with India is an invariable priority in Russia’s foreign policy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Pranab Mukherjee were addressed in Putin’s message as he said India has achieved success in economic, scientific, technical and social spheres.

“Your country (India) plays an important and constructive role in solving pressing issues of the regional and international agenda,” the Russian President said on the eve of India’s 68th Republic Day, IANS reported.

“Over the decades of independent development, India has achieved impressive success in economic, social, scientific, technical and other spheres. Special and privileged strategic partnership with India is an invariable priority in Russia’s foreign policy,” he said.

He also indicated that his country is ready to further strengthen mutual beneficial bilateral cooperation in various areas. “In this respect, great importance is being attached to the implementation of the map of events dedicated to the 70th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between our countries, the Russian President said in a statement. The two are expected to sign energy deals. They also met in Goa in the BRICS summit for bilateral talks.