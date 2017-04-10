On 100th anniversary of Champaran Satyagraha, PM Narendra Modi says Mahatma Gandhi’s aim was independence, Swachhagraha goal is clean India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated an exhibition named ‘Swachhagraha – Bapu Ko Karyanjali – Ek Abhiyan, Ek Pradarshani’ in the national capital to mark 100 years of Mahatma Gandhi’s first ever experiment of Satyagraha. (Source: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated an exhibition named ‘Swachhagraha – Bapu Ko Karyanjali – Ek Abhiyan, Ek Pradarshani’ in the national capital to mark 100 years of Mahatma Gandhi’s first ever experiment of Satyagraha which he started in Champaran, Bihar. Addressing the people after the inaugration, PM Modi paid his gratitude to the Father of the Nation and said, “We have gathered here to remember a landmark event of the 20th century, the Champaran Satyagraha.” Remembering the iconic leader, PM Modi said 100 years ago, it was the same day when Mahatma Gandhi reached Patna and Champaran titled him as ‘Mahatma’ Gandhi from Mohandas Karamchandra Gandhi. “Aim of Satyagraha was independence and the aim of Swachhagraha is to create a clean India. A clean India helps the poor the most,” he added.

