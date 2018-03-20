OMG! Delhi shopkeeper gets Rs 9 crore in bank account, fails to make any transaction

A Delhi shopkeeper got over Rs 9 crore in his bank account. His account has been seized. (Reuters)

A Delhi shopkeeper got the shock of life when his bank account suddenly got credited with over Rs 9 crore. Shopkeeper Vinod, a resident of Jahangirpuri area in West Delhi, had received an SMS on Sunday showing Rs 9 crore 99 lakh and 999 were deposited in his account. Surprised and shocked at the same time, Vinod also checked the mini statement of his bank account at an ATM. The statement also confirmed that Rs 9,99,99,999 were deposited in his account.

Vinod said he went to the ATM and not the bank because it was a Sunday. He had, however, failed to make any transaction his account.

Vinod runs a small mobile shop in Jahangirpuri and has an account with the State Bank of India Jahangirpuri branch. Worried that he may land in trouble, Vinod first contacted media instead of visiting the bank.

Vinod’s account has been seized by the bank and it is to be probed whether the money was deposited in his account because of any clerical error or some other problem of the bank, or whether Vinod really received the amount in his account.

Vinod told media that he is a poor man and it should be probed as to how such a big amount was deposited in his account. Vinod said he had decided to complain about the matter to police and the bank on Tuesday. But before that, he thought it wise to contact media.