Omar Abdullah thanks PM Modi for spending Diwali in Gurez, asks for mobile connectivity for area

Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah (image: IE)

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah today thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for spending Diwali in Gurez along the Line of Control and urged him to gift physical and mobile connectivity to the people in the area on the festive occasion.

Modi arrived in the Gurez sector this morning to celebrate Diwali with troops posted in the forward area close to the Line of Control (LoC). Army Chief General Bipin Rawat was also accompanying the prime minister. “Thank you for celebrating #Diwali with the people & troops in #Gurez. Please gift the people and troops a tunnel under Razdan pass @PMOIndia,” Omar wrote on his Twitter handle.

“Physical and mobile connectivity would be your biggest gifts to the area this Diwali jenab. #HappyDiwali @narendramodi Sahib,” he tweeted. “You will have noticed that you can’t tweet from there sir. That’s because there is no data and almost no mobile service. Please do help with it,” he added.