Omar Abdullah slams Centre for frequently changing aims of notes ban

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (PTI)

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today hit out at the Centre for allegedly continuously changing the aims of the demonetisation decision.

“This is a new one!!! First it was to curb black money, then terrorism was the target and finally a ‘cashless economy’ was the end goal.

“Now it seems the objective was to make real estate cheaper. Why didn’t the government say this from the beginning?” Omar tweeted.

The National Conference working president was reacting to Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramaniam’s remarks in which he said one of the aims of demonetisation was to bring down the real estate prices.

Without naming Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu, Omar hit out at the BJP leader for his remarks in which he had termed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram as “failed economists”.

“What ever other criticism the BJP may choose to heap on Dr Manmohan Singh, calling him ‘a failed economist’ is the least accurate one,” Omar said.