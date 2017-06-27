Omar Abdullah sees clever diplomacy behind invitation by PM Narendra Modi to Ivanka Trump to India

Omar Abdullah has reacted positively to the PM Modi’s invitation to US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka to India.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah, who rarely praises PM Narendra Modi, has reacted positively to the PM’s invitation to US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka to India. Taking to Twitter, the former J&K minister wrote,”Very clever diplomacy by PM Modi inviting the First Daughter given the power equations in the White House & Trump weakness for family (sic).” Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended a warm invitation to President Donald Trump and his family to visit India. “I would like to invite you to India, along with your family. And I hope that you will give me the opportunity to welcome you and host you in India,” Modi said in his remarks, standing along side Trump at the White House’s Rose Garden. PM Narendra Modi also specially invited Trump’s daughter Ivanka to lead the US delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India later this year. “…And I believe she has accepted,” Trump said.

Very clever diplomacy by PM Modi inviting the First Daughter given the power equations in the White House & Trump weakness for family. https://t.co/74CKNAXhOX — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) June 27, 2017



Taking to Twitter, Ivanka wrote, “Thank you, Prime Minister Modi, for inviting me to lead the U.S. delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India this fall.”

Thank you, Prime Minister Modi, for inviting me to lead the U.S. delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India this fall. pic.twitter.com/ZNwmTTnGYD — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 27, 2017

The two leaders held extensive talks, including one-on-one interactions, during their first bilateral meeting in Washington.

India & USA are global engines of growth. @POTUS & I discussed ways to strengthen the economic & trade relationship between our nations. pic.twitter.com/OyTITg8B4m — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 26, 2017

Trump repeatedly thanked Modi for visiting the US and the White House, saying he enjoyed their very productive conversation. “The future of our partnership has never looked brighter. India and the US will always be tied together in friendship and respect,” he said.