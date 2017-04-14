Omar Abdullah human-shield row: Mehbooba Mufti goes on backfoot, says man was tied to Army jeep to prevent bloodshed

Mehbooba Mufti has defended the army by saying it was only trying to prevent bloodshed. (Source: PTI)

The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti defended the army jawans after a video shared by former state CM Omar Abdullah went viral of social media. Mehbobba said the step was taken to avoid bloodshed at the venue as the poll booth was surrounded by 400-500 men and the military personnel didn’t want to fire. She added that the pelter was handed over to the police after the incident got over. The video went viral on social after Abdullah shared it on Friday morning.

Here’s the video as well. A warning can be heard saying stone pelters will meet this fate. This requires an urgent inquiry & follow up NOW!! pic.twitter.com/qj1rnCVazn — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) April 14, 2017

The leader of opposition in Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly alleged that it was an army jeep and added that he was tied there to make sure that no stones are thrown at the jeep. “This young man was TIED to the front of an army jeep to make sure no stones were thrown at the jeep? This is just so shocking!!!! #Kashmir,” wrote Omar Abdullah. In his second video, Abdullah shared the complete video of the incident and wrote a warning can be heard saying stone pelters will meet this fate. However, the audio is of very poor quality. “Here’s the video as well. A warning can be heard saying stone pelters will meet this fate. This requires an urgent inquiry & follow up NOW!!,” read Abdullah’s second tweet.

This young man was TIED to the front of an army jeep to make sure no stones were thrown at the jeep? This is just so shocking!!!! #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/bqs4YJOpJc — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) April 14, 2017

Earlier, another video went viral in which few pelters were seen assaulting a CRPF jawan on the polling day. The Indian army said it is investigating the case. “In reference to the video showing a young man tied to an army jeep, the contents of the video are being verified and investigated,” a defence spokesman said. “I understand the outrage the CRPF video generated. I’m also outraged that the video of the youth on the jeep won’t generate the same anger. “Let’s see channels going ballistic and having discussions with outraged panellists now. Probably not since ‘Kashmir is ours’ hell with Kashmiris,” the former chief minister said.

