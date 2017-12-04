Omar Abdullah asks people to follow PM Modi while travelling in car, here is why

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah has cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s example to promote use of safety belt while driving as well travelling in a car. (ANI image)

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah has cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s example to promote use of safety belt while driving as well travelling in a car.”To those who think they are too important (or too cool) to use a seat belt in the front seat,” Abdullah Tweeted. He also shared a picture of PM Modi and said, “Even the PM uses one and he doesn’t do it out of fear of traffic police.” The picture he shared was that of PM Narendra Modi travelling in a car in Surat during the Gujarat elections campaign. While, Omar Abdullah has time to time criticised Modi government’s policy, he has also lauded the Prime Minister’s varous efforts. Earlier, Abdullah had thanked PM Modi for spending Diwali in Gurez along the Line of Control (LoC) and urged him to gift mobile connectivity to the people of the area on the festive occasion. He also asked the Prime Minister to construct a tunnel under the Razdan Pass, which is located at a height of 3,300 metres. “Thank you for celebrating #Diwali with the people & troops in #Gurez. Please gift the people and troops a tunnel under Razdan pass @PMOIndia,” Omar had posted on his Twitter handle.

As per the data collated by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, giving seat belt a miss led to 5,638 accident deaths in the country last year. According to World Health Organisation (WHO), seat belts are the primary restraint system that can reduce the risk of fatality by 45-60 per cent. Recently, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) had launched a social campaign across the country to promote use of safety belt while driving. As per a survey commissioned by the carmaker across 17 major Indian cities, only 25 per cent of car occupants were found to be wearing the seat belt regularly.

Take a look at Omar Abdullah’s Tweet

To those who think they are too important (or too cool) to use a seat belt in the front seat. Even the PM uses one & he doesn’t do it out of fear of traffic police. http://t.co/BgwhVfGhSZ — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) December 3, 2017

