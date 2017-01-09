Om Puri’s simplicity touched me most, says Kamal Haasan at the India Today South Conclave

When asked about Om Puri’s death, Kamal Haasan said, “It is Om Puri’s simplicity that touched me most – he remembers to say thank you for the smallest of things and is concerned about hurting others.” (PTI)

The India Today South Conclave witnessed the first TV appearance by AIADMK chief Sasikala and its inaugural address was delivered by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. Following this, actor Kamal Haasan shared some interesting insights about “still being a reluctant actor” and he also made a startling admission, “never touched black money” among other things.

When asked about Om Puri’s death, Kamal Haasan said, “It is Om Puri’s simplicity that touched me most – he remembers to say thank you for the smallest of things and is concerned about hurting others.”

“I would complain about death if even one man has escaped it,” quipped the iconic actor when asked about his thoughts on death.

You may also like to watch

When asked about the controversies around his movies, Kamal Haasan said, “There was a movie that I did called Vasool Raja but many doctors were offended, saying we had called them collectors of money. The same thing happened with Vishwaroopam – it was labeled as an anti-Muslim movie whereas in the movie, the only good guy in the movie was an Indian Muslim. In Hey Ram, a Congress lady made comments without even watching the film. So, these are assumptions being made without even seeing a film. ”

“I wanted to become a producer when I was 21 years old but I was told that no one would listen to you if you have tried. As an actor, The applause, even a silent nod from the audience is a great award for me,” the actor said.

Kamal Haasan, who began his stint as a child actor, has now acted in over two hundred and sixty movies including regional films and he has won three national awards, besides prestigious international awards. He has not only been an actor but has also left his mark as a writer, singer, a lyricist, a producer and a director. Referred to as “Ulaganayagan” by his fans and in the film industry, Kamal Haasan continues to be a prolific actor and film maker in the Tamil film industry.