Ola slaps a bill of Rs 149 crore on a passenger on April 1: Here’s what happened

It was April Fool’s Day, but Ola cab company was certainly not playing a prank! Believe it or not, a Mumbai resident Sushil Narsian got the biggest shock of his life when he was slapped with a bill of Rs 1,49,10,51,648 or Rs 149 crore for a ride of 300-metre ride in an Ola cab. He had booked a Ola cab from his residence but the driver could not reach the specified location. And the driver had to cancel the ride as both could not locate each other. Only when he tried booking another cab that he was told that he had an outstanding amount of Rs 149 crore and that the cab company had deducted Rs 127 already that he had in his mobile wallet. He got in touch with the company on social media and the company informed him that it was a technical glitch. Even though the company fixed it up within two hours, social media was amused and concerned both at the astronomical bill.

Sushil Narsian in his tweet said:

“For a ride that didn’t come to location specified, driver did not takeppen the door, I’m charged and how! Jai ho @Olacabs. Riding Uber now

For a ride that didn’t come to location specified, driver did not takeppen the door, I’m charged and how! Jai ho @Olacabs. Riding Uber now pic.twitter.com/SIOAFzs77g — Sushil Narsian (@SushilNarsian) April 1, 2017

To this one customer who had gone through a similar experience tweeted:

“Recently I was overcharged by OLA, they reversed the overcharged amount but wrongly credited the same to my Ola money account. I brought this to their notice but I guess OLA is happy to credit the amount. Seems some glitches in their system”.

Another wondered on the Facebook: “149 crores ??? Where was the trip drop location ?? Pluto or Neptune ?”

“Check if they pulled a 1st April special on you. Though I would never trust them”, wrote another.

Ola company apologised to him and gave him a special code.

Let’s hope this doesn’t happen again. The company must take the glitches seriously and rectify it at the earliest. This was a huge bill so could be suspected to be wrong, but other overcharged amounts could lead to credibility loss for the company.