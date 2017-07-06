  3. Ola driver slaps Bengaluru woman, hurls abuses for not paying fare in cash

In a shocking incident concerning women's safety, a woman in Kerala was slapped by her Ola driver when she refused to pay him the cab fare in cash.

Published: July 6, 2017
She asked him to contact the Ola support team when the transaction through the e-wallet did not work, and that's when the altercation began.

In a shocking incident concerning women’s safety, a woman in Kerala was slapped by her Ola driver when she refused to pay him the cab fare in cash. Bengaluru-based Aveta Thampatty from Mavelikkara was travelling from Lulu Mall to Panampilly Nagar in Kochi around 9 p.m. on Tuesday. She had set the payment mode on the cab aggregator app to the e-wallet, Ola Money. When the payment did not happen due to a technical glitch, the driver, K B Vinu, asked her for cash. When she refused, Vinu started hurling abuses and allegedly beat her, according to a Facebook post by Thampatty. In the post, she wrote that the “worst experience happened from Ola Cabs today at Kochi. I was travelling from Lulu to Panampily Nagar. I was asked by this Ola guy to pay in cash instead of Ola Money. Since I already [paid] by Ola Wallet and I didn’t have cash, this guy started accusing me and when I raised my voice, he beat me on my face. Well, Kerala is very unsafe to travel. He was showering abusive words on me. Really helpless situation. #womensafetyinkerala”

A police official told the Times of India, “The driver wanted the woman to pay Rs 247, the fare in cash. The woman who had money in her e-wallet (Ola money smart card), however, didn’t have liquid cash with her.” Thampatty, a digital marketing manager, asked Vinu to stop the ride as it was getting late. She asked him to contact the Ola support team when the transaction through the e-wallet did not work, and that’s when the altercation began. He abused her in Malayalam and when she tried to film a video of his behaviour, he slapped her, according to the police.

A complaint was lodged against Vinu at the Ernakulam South Station on Wednesday after which a case was filed against him citing Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code(assault or criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty). Ola in a Facebook reply to a complaint messaged on behalf of Thampatty said, “Apologies for the unsafe travel experience…We have put the driver partner under suspension and our safety team will reach out to you shortly.”

