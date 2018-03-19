Ola Cabs, Uber drivers’ strike LIVE updates: Commuters likely to face trouble in Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru

Ola Cabs, Uber drivers’ strike LIVE updates: Maharashtra Navnirman Vahtuk Sena (MNVS), which is the transport wing of MNS, has organised the strike.

Ola Cabs, Uber drivers’ strike LIVE updates: Users of Ola and Uber cabs in Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune are set to face tough times today. Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has called for a strike of Uber and Ola’s drivers which has started from midnight. Maharashtra Navnirman Vahtuk Sena (MNVS), which is the transport wing of MNS, has organised the strike. The MNVS has alleged that that drivers of the cab aggregators have been suffering due to falling business.

MNVS leader Sanjay Naik claimed that Ola and Uber drivers have invested Rs 5-7 lakh and they were assured by the companies. While they were expecting to earn Rs1.5 lakh per month. However, deivers have been failing make half of that estimation, Naik said. Mumbai Taximen’s Union has also backed Ola and Uber drivers’ strike. Take a stringent move to check any untoward incident, Police has already issued notices under section 149 of CrPC to leaders.

Track live updates of Ola Cabs, Uber drivers’ strike

7:45 AM: It has been learnt that there are over 45,000 cabs in Mumbai alone. However, there has been a drop of about 20 per cent in numbers in business.

7:40 AM: Police has said that notices of section 149 of CrPC have been issued to Maharashtra Navnirman Vahatuk Sena leaders Arif Shaikh, Nitin Nandgaokar and Sanjay Naik