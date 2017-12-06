Ola cab driver molests woman in Bengaluru after locking her inside car; company reacts

In a shocking incident, an Ola cab driver molested a 23-year-old woman in Bengaluru after locking her inside the vehicle.

In a shocking incident, an Ola cab driver molested a 23-year-old woman in Bengaluru after locking her inside the vehicle. It has been learnt that Ola has reportedly suspended the driver. The woman was alone in the car, reports say. This is not an isolated incident. Earlier, also such cases have emerged in connection with drivers working with cab aggregators. Earlier this year, a woman was allegedly molested by an Ola cab driver while travelling back home in Bengaluru, the police had said. Meanwhile, taking cognizance of the matter, Ola has suspended driver. “We have also urged the customer to lodge a formal complaint with the authorities. Safety of customers is our priority and we will continue to extend our full support to this investigation against the said driver,” said Ola Spokesperson. “We regret the unfortunate experience the customer had during their ride. We have zero tolerance to such incidents & the driver has been suspended from the platform as an immediate action upon receiving the complaint,” the Ola Spokesperson said.

The woman, a singer by profession, had then said in her complaint that driver took a detour on the pretext of availing a shorter route and groped her after reaching a deserted spot. She said she managed to get out of the car and started running while shouting for help, following which the driver sped away. She said she then reached a small clinic and took shelter there and waited for a friend to pick her up. The police also had registered a case. Ola had then said it has terminated the driver’s services with and would support the police investigation into the incident. “We have terminated the driver partner from the Ola platform as soon as we received a complaint from the customer. Safety of our users is of utmost importance to us and we have zero-tolerance towards any such behaviour. We have assured the customer of full support in further investigation of the issue,” the company had said.

Earlier this year, a 31-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh had to experience similar things in Mumbai, police had said. Cab driver Arun Matashankar Tiwari (38) was arrested following the incident. The alleged incident took place in the afternoon when the victim booked an Ola cab in suburban Marol to go to Parel in central Mumbai, police had said. An Ola spokesperson had then said the company has “zero-tolerance” for such behaviour, and it blacklisted the driver as soon as the incident was reported.