Ogilvy India rejigs leadership team

All appointments are with effect from August 1, 2017. The new appointees will report directly to Group CCO and VC Ogilvy India Sonal Dabral, who is likely to take over in September.

Top advertising agency Ogilvy India today announced various leadership changes across the country including appointment of Ajay Gahlaut as Chief Creative Officer (CCO) for Northern region and Deputy CCO, Ogilvy India. Besides, the agency appointed Sukesh Nayak, Kainaz Karmakar and Harshad Rajadhyaksha as CCOs, Ogilvy West, the agency said in a statement. For the Southern region, Mahesh Gharat and Azazul Haque have been appointed as CCOs. All appointments are with effect from August 1, 2017. The new appointees will report directly to Group CCO and VC Ogilvy India Sonal Dabral, who is likely to take over in September. “The work each of them has championed over the last few years is already new age, integrated work for our biggest clients, and is clearly head and shoulders above the best in our industry,” Ogilvy India CEO Kunal Jeswani said. They will lead the newly integrated creative departments across Ogilvy’s offices in India, bringing advertising and digital creatives together into cohesive and integrated units. Ogilvy South Asia Executive Chairman and Creative Director Piyush Pandey said: “Ajay, Sukesh, Kainaz, Harshad, Azaz and Mahesh will lead the new integrated creative culture in each of our offices.” The agency also announced that its Executive Creative Director Sumanto Chattopadhyay has moved as Chairman and CCO of Soho Square, a part of global advertising, marketing, communication firm WPP in India.

Part of Ogilvy since 1993, Sumanto has helped build brands like Dove, Pond’s and Star Plus, among others, and also helped launch brands like Pro Kabaddi, Maharashtra Tourism and The Economist, in India.

Early this week, Ogilvy India’s national creative director Rajiv Rao stepped down after serving nearly two decades in the agency to look for opportunities in film-making industry. He would be succeeded by Group CCO and Vice Chairman Sonal Dabral.