Offshore casino vessel mishap: AAP blames Goa CM Manohar Parrikar

The Aam Aadmi Party today blamed Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar for a mishap involving an offshore casino vessel off Miramar beach near here. In the incident that occurred last night, the Indian Coast Guard rescued four crew members from the ship, MV Lucky 7, which got stuck on a sandbar off the beach while it was being brought from Mormugao harbour to Mandovi river in Panaji where it is supposed to be anchored. While one of the crew members was injured, three others were found suffering from sea sickness following the incident. The ship drifted and ran ashore at the beach this evening. “Despite clear warnings from the Captain of Ports, Captain Braganza, who is an experienced master mariner, the government overruled his advice not to allow the towing of the ship to the Mandovi river in the current weather and rough water conditions,” AAP Goa spokesman Venzy Viegas told reporters here.

He said Parrikar should explain the “compulsion” behind his government’s support to the towing of the vessel “inspite of the forewarned risks”. “It clearly vindicates the AAP’s charge that this government, several preceding governments and all the politicians who are part of them are merely minions of the Casino lobby,” Viegas said.

He alleged kickbacks and political funding were received by the BJP and other political parties. “An avoidable risk to the environment and a potential disaster has now been imposed on the state government due to the huge kickbacks and political funding received by the Parrikar-led BJP and all mainstream politicians and political parties,” the AAP spokesman alleged.

Warning of serious ecological consequences, Viegas said, “the disaster could be grave. The ship runs the risk of an explosion and a disaster in the Mandovi waters. Manohar Parrikar and his government must shoulder the entire blame”.