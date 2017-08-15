Officials absent from Independence day celebrations to be served notices in Uttarakhand

Trivendra Singh Rawat (Express Archive)

Taking a strong exception to the absence of officials from the Independence Day celebrations at the secretariat, directorates and government departments today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has asked the chief secretary and the state police chief to serve them notices seeking an explanation.

Rawat asked Chief Secretary S Ramaswamy and Director General of Police (DGP) Anil Raturi to demand an explanation from every official who was absent without prior information or sufficient reasons. He also asked the district magistrates to identify such officials under them and act against them within 24 hours.

The chief minister said the government took a serious note of the absence of officials from Independence Day celebrations, where a pledge was taken to build a prosperous and self-sufficient Uttarakhand, and warned such officials of adverse entries in their Annual Confidential Report.