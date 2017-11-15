Odisha to apply for GI tag for Odishara Rasogolla soon

A day after West Bengal secured GI tag for ‘Banglar Rasogolla’, the Odisha government on Wednesday said it would apply for the tag for ‘Odishara Rasogolla’ soon. (Source: Wikipedia)

A day after West Bengal secured GI tag for ‘Banglar Rasogolla’, the Odisha government on Wednesday said it would apply for the tag for ‘Odishara Rasogolla’ soon. “It has been decided to file an application for Odishara Rasogolla with the GI Registry. It is rooted in Jagannath culture,” said Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department Secretary L.N. Gupta. The decision to this effect was taken at a meeting chaired by Development Commissioner R. Balakrishnan. The Odisha government had received flak from various quarters for not applying before the Geographical Indication (GI) Registry even though a report substantiating the origin of the sweet has been prepared by historians and submitted before it. Banglar Rasogolla has been registered with GI on the West Bengal government’s application. This only provides the GI Tag to the ‘Banglar Rasogolla’ specific to West Bengal. “GI registration for Banglar Rasogolla in no way affects claim for GI tag for Odishar Rasogolla. The Bengal and Odisha variants are different in colour, texture, taste, juice content, and method of manufacturing,” said Gupta.

The Odishara Rasogolla is softer and light brown whereas Bangalar Rasogolla has white and cream colour. The syrup used in both the variants is also different. GI Chennai Senior Examiner Prasant Kumar said Odisha can always apply for its Rasogolla with proper documents to substantiate its claims on the origin of Odia sweet. “We have not received any application or documents from the Odisha government. It can always apply to claim the origin of the sweet in Odisha,” said Prasant Kumar. There are historical mentions of Rasogolla’s links to traditions and practices associated with Lord Jagannath.

Rasogolla has been traditionally offered as bhog to Goddess Lakshmi at the Jagannath temple in Puri as per ritual known as ‘Bachanika’ — part of the “Niladri Bije” observance, which marks the return of the deities to the temple after the Ratha Yatra Festival. This practice has existed for centuries. Geographical Indication tag is an intellectual property identifier for a product. GI is a name or sign used on certain products, which corresponds to a specific geographical location or origin — a town, a region, or a country, and possesses qualities or reputation that are due to that origin.