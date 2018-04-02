Odisha: Snatched away by monkey, 16-day-old boy found dead inside well; villagers demand compensation

The body of an infant snatched by a monkey in Talabasta village of Odisha’s Cuttack district has been found. According to police, the newly born’s body was found inside a well near the house here.

On Saturday, police and forest department officials had launched a search operation to trace the 16-day-old boy but couldn’t locate him. The body was spotted by the family members of the boy. The body was found floating in the 15-feet-deep well, police said, adding that it was retrieved with the help of locals.

An eyewitness said that the body had an injury mark. It was inside the well for over 24 hours, he said. The body was, however, not bloated, police said.

Investigating officer Priyabrat Rout said that they are waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain the reason behind the boy’s death. The kid had a premature delivery under Cesarean section, he said.

Rout said that the newborn might have slipped from the monkey’s clutches and died after falling into the well. “A case of unnatural death has been lodged,” he said.

According to the baby’s mother, the kid was sleeping next to her when a monkey carried him away. She said that soon after she saw the monkey fleeing with the baby, she raised an alarm. Family members then approached the police and fire department seeking help to trace the boy. They also launched an operation parallel to the administration.

Villagers said that the monkey menace is rampant in the vicinity and nearby areas. They said that frequent incidents like this have claimed lives in past as well. They accused the forest department officials of not acting on their complaints. Meanwhile, locals held a sit-in protest before the office of Dampada forest range and demanded compensation for the victim’s family.