Odisha shocker: Four home guards forced to kneel down over improper uniform

In a bizarre incident, four Home Guards, including a female cop were asked to kneel down with their hands up in punishment for wearing improper uniform in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district. Reserve Inspector Ashok Kumar Sethi made the personnel kneel down for two minutes after finding them improperly dressed. As per the reports, the incident took place on June 26 when all four Home Guards were on a special duty on the eve of Rath Yatra. Justifying the punishment, the senior officer said that it was a disciplinary action taken against them. Meanwhile, Home Guard DG Binaya Behera has sought a report from Mayurbhanj SP and Home Guard Commandant while saying action will be taken following the incident.