Odisha raises remuneration of Gram Rozgar Sevaks by Rs 2000

Odisha government today hiked the monthly remuneration of Gram Rozgar Sevaks (GRS) by Rs 2,000 a month. Panchayati Raj Minister Pradeep Maharathy announced the hike in the remuneration of the GRS. The GRS will now get a monthly remuneration of Rs 7,000 instead of Rs 5,000 besides other monetary incentives, Maharathy said.

The GRSs were appointed by the state government on a contractual basis in 2006 to monitor implementation of different welfare schemes in villages. The GRSs had launched an agitation demanding an increase in their wages.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and Union Oil and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan alleged that the announced wage hike is “insufficient” and is nothing more than instigating the sevaks further.