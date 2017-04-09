Odisha: Probe begins into communal violence in Bhadrak town, curfew reimposed

The curfew was reimposed later and will remain in force till 7 a.m. on Monday, said a police officer. (PTI)

The Crime Branch of the Odisha Police has begun an investigation into an incidence of communal violence last week in Bhadrak town where the curfew was reimposed till Monday morning. The prohibitory orders in the town were initially relaxed from 8 to 11 a.m. on Sunday. The hours were extended until 12 noon to facilitate people to purchase essential commodities.

The curfew was reimposed later and will remain in force till 7 a.m. on Monday, said a police officer. Around 35 platoons of police forces have been deployed across the town to avoid any untoward incident. Chief Minister Patnaik said two companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) would be sent to Bhadrak.

Patnaik, who attended the Inter-State Council Standing Committee meeting in New Delhi, said that he discussed the Bhadrak issue with Home Minister Rajnath Singh and he has assured the state two companies of the RAF would be sent.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch has begun the probe into the alleged offensive remarks on Hindu deities on social media that led to unrest in the town on Thursday and Friday. “The crime branch probe has started into the alleged offensive remarks and rumours on social media. The Crime Branch cyber cell is investigating the WhatsApp data. The group admins have been asked for providing the data,” told Crime Branch Special Director General B.K. Sharma.

He also said stringent action would be taken against the persons behind it. On Saturday, the police detained 35 people in connection with the clashes.