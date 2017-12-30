Odisha police to go digital from January 1, 2018

The project is being implemented under the national e-governance initiative at a cost of Rs 61 crore, the officer said. (Representative image: PTI)

The Odisha police is all set to go digital from January 1, 2018 with computerisation of police station work under the Criminal Tracking and Networking System (CCTNS), a top police officer said. The project is being implemented under the national e-governance initiative at a cost of Rs 61 crore, the officer said. Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) R P Sharma, after reviewing the status of the CCTNS project, said out of 612 police stations across the state, 589 police stations have been equipped with the necessary hardware and software for successful implementation of the project. “Nearly six to seven manual registers at police station levels will be abolished from January 1, 2018 and all the records will be maintained online to avoid duplicity of works,” Sharma said. Stating that CCTNS is like core banking, Sharma said all police stations will have to work online while registering cases, station diaries, case diaries and charge sheets.

He said the investigating officers will also be able to use laptops, tabs and smart phones for accessing the database and generating reports easily. Sharma also said maintenance of manual registers, including entry of station diaries, will also go online in various police stations across the state from January 2018. According to the DGP, 13 citizen centric services are being provided through the Odisha Police Citizens Portal at present, and a mobile application will be launched very soon.

“Through the use of technology, we hope that working of police stations will become more transparent and efficient,” Sharma said.