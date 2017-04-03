Odisha: Physically challenged minor raped on Lord Jagannath temple premises in Baripada

After the incident, angry locals thrashed the accused before handing him over to the police.

In a shocking incident, an 11-year old physically challenged girl was allegedly raped by a youth on the premises of the Lord Jagannath temple in the Baripada district of Odisha. According to the police, the incident occurred when the minor had gone inside the temple for the ‘Darshan’ of the Lord Jagannath on Friday night when the temple was almost deserted.

A 28-year old man took advantage of the situation, escorted her to the bathing mandap of the lord and raped her before flying away.

The victim was later rescued from the spot in a critical condition. After the incident, angry locals thrashed the accused before handing him over to the police.

The has been admitted in the Cuttack’s SCB medical college as her condition deteriorated, police said.

After the incident, Baripada sub-collector S K Purohit visited the spot and sanctioned Rs 10,000 for the treatment of the girl, the police said.

The incident comes to light days after a man had accused eight teachers in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district of raping her minor daughter in a school. An FIR was lodged by the police against the same on March 24 after the complaint by the girl’s father.

You may also like to watch this video

FIR was registered under Section 376-D of the Indian Penal Court (IPC) for gangrape and other related sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

After the incident, senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot had slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Chief Minister Vasundhra Raje over the issue for not being able to provide security to the female of the state. Speaking to ANI, Pilot had said, “In Rajasthan, we have a Chief Minister who is a woman. Being a woman Chief Minister, she is not able to give a sense of security to our sisters and mothers and ladies who live in the state.”