Odisha MLA Manas Madkami does a Shivraj, crosses mud in supporters’ arms

Manas Madkami, a ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) legislator from Odisha’s Malkangiri on Wednesday courted controversy after he was caught on camera while being carried by some supporters to avoid a muddy stretch and keep his sparkling white shoes dry and clean. The act was captured on camera when MLA Madkami and Nabarangpur MP Balabhadra Majhi had visited some panchayats in Motu area in the district to take stock of welfare projects on Tuesday.

It can be clearly seen in the visual that the politician wearing crisp white trousers and white shoes was physically lifted by two of his supporters, who waded through ankle-deep muddy water, trailed by his entourage. However, the Nabarangpur MP crossed the muddy water without the help of supporters. Madkami, however, said that it was his supporters love and affection.

“It was the overwhelming affection of supporters which prompted them to act in such manner. They felt elated while lifting me and crossing the water body,” the MLA said. He said that he had not forced anybody to lift him for crossing the water body. The incident was virtually a replay of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan being helped by his security men to cross a waterlogged stretch during his visit to a flood-affected area last year.