Odisha invites European nations to partner in Make in Odisha Conclave

Odisha extends invitation to European nations

The Odisha government on Thursday invited European nations to be partner countries in Make in Odisha Conclave to be held in November this year. The second edition of the flagship investors meet of the state government will be organized November 11-15.

A state government delegation on Thursday held a round table meeting with trade counsellors from several European countries in New Delhi where they highlighted the investment opportunities in the vibrant business ecosystem of Odisha.

The delegation, led by Industries Secretary Sanjeev Chopra, briefed diplomats from six European countries about the state’s ‘Vision 2025’ that focuses on diversifying its industrial development.

The government has set a target of generating employment for 30 lakh citizens by attracting investments worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore in the focus sectors which include ancillary and downstream industries in metal sector, chemicals, plastics and petrochemicals, electronics manufacturing and IT, agro and seafood processing, tourism, textiles and apparel.

“Owing to the proactive and progressive governance, Odisha is fast emerging as the manufacturing hub of Eastern India. Odisha’s business friendly policies and the development of world-class infrastructure have received very positive feedback from investors across the globe,” said Chopra.

He said over the last 3 years, the state government has embarked upon the implementation of a Business Reforms Programme to make it easier for companies to set up and operate in the state.

Chopra also presented some of the advantages of doing business in Odisha that include an “able and stable government, identified focus sectors based on competitive strengths, infrastructure led industrial development, resource rich coastal state, highly skilled technical manpower, first of its kind single window portal in the country – GOSWIFT, 100,000 acres of industrial land bank mapped through first of its kind GIS-based platform”.