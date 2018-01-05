Odisha Governor S C Jamir for quality skill development system

Odisha Governor S C Jamir today called on industries to ensure a quality skill development system to meet their own needs as well as provide growth opportunities to the youth. (PTi)

Odisha Governor S C Jamir today called on industries to ensure a quality skill development system to meet their own needs as well as provide growth opportunities to the youth. “The skills vs jobs requirement mismatch often leads to economically inactive working age group people. Therefore, industry must recognise the role of skilling to ensure better work quality,” Jamir said. The Governor was delivering the NALCO Foundation Day Lecture on ‘Advancing Opportunity for our Youth: Pathways to Economic Growth & Inclusion’ here. Citing the Skill India Mission as an opportunity for industries to play an important role in bridging the skills gap in the country, he asked corporate leaders to come forward to address the issue. Noting that global economy and India’s place in it is evolving quickly, Jamir said the country has been undergoing a transformation and yet is home to millions of earnest and employment-hungry youngsters, who are unable to get jobs.

On NALCO, the Governor said the aluminium major should take the lead as the company has in-depth knowledge of the industry, and play a key role in making sure training meets the needs of the sector it represents. “NALCO is in the best position to identify skill gaps and emerging skill needs,” he added.