Odisha government transfers 31 IAS officers

According to a notification issued by the home department, the superintendents of police (SPs) of at least 19 districts have been changed through this reshuffle.(Representative image Reuters)

Odisha government today effected major changes in portfolios of at least 31 IPS officers, officials said. According to a notification issued by the home department, the superintendents of police (SPs) of at least 19 districts have been changed through this reshuffle. IPS officer Manoj Kumar Chabra of 1988 batch will be the new additional director general (ADG) while 1989 batch officer SM Narvane has been appointed as the new ADG, Odisha Human Rights Commission. Suhant Kumar Nath (1993 batch), who was posted at Sambalpur, will be the new IG of Northern range while his batchmate Vinaytosh Mishra has been appointed as the new IG of Eastern range in Balasore. 1995 batch officer R K Sharma will be the new IG, Economic Offence Wing and Special Task Force.

1996 batch officer Arun Bothra will be the new IG, Railways, and Amitabh Thakur of 1998 batch has been appointed as the new IG, Police Modernisation. Ghanshyam Upadhaya has been posted as the new IG, Southern range at Berhampur. Nikhil Kumar Kanodia will be the new DIG, Police Training, BPSPA, while 2003 batch officer Kavita Jalan will be the new DIG of Rourkela. Cuttack DCP Sanjeev Arora of 2005 batch officer has been posted as the new SP of Sambalpur district. Anirudh Kumar Singh has been appointed as the new SP of Mayurbhanj district.

Umashankar Das will be the new SP of Rourkela. Prakash R has been appointed as the SP of Jharsuguda while Akileswar Singh is the new SP of Cuttack. Brijesh Kumar Rai will be the new SP of Angul district while Charan Singh Meena has been posted as the new SP of Jajpur district. Maoist hit Malkangiri district SP Mitrabhanu Mohapatra has been appointed as the SP of Kandhamal district. Kanwar Vishal Singh and K Siva Subramani are the new SPs of Koraput and Bolangir district respectively.

Asish Kumar Singh has been made the SP of Nayagarh district and Pinak Mishra appointed as the SP of Sundergarh district. Battula Gangadhar will be the new SP of Deogarh while Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra has been posted as the SP of Boudh district. Madakar Saneep Sampat has been appointed as the new SP of Kalahandi district while Anupama James will be the new DCP of Bhubaneswar.

Rahul PR will be the new SP of Rayagada and Smith P Paramar has been appointed as the SP of Nuapada district. Jagamohan Meena will be the SP of Malkangiri district while Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo has been appointed as the new SP of Nabarangpur. Senior OPS officer Dipti Ranjan Ray has been appointed as the SP of Khurda district.