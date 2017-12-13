Odisha government asks SPs, collectors to keep tab on the ponzi firms

A toll-free number 1800-345-7154 has also been set up at the Reserve Bank of India, Bhubaneswar, where people can call to complaint over unauthorised collection of money across the state. (PTI)

Odisha government has directed superintendents of police and collectors of the districts to keep strict vigil on the activities of ponzi firms. A toll-free number 1800-345-7154 has also been set up at the Reserve Bank of India, Bhubaneswar, where people can call to complaint over unauthorised collection of money across the state. “The SPs and collectors of districts were asked to keep strict vigil on activities of non-banking financial entities including multi-state cooperative societies and fake insurance companies who are trying to cheat people,” chief secretary A P Padhi told reporters after a meeting yesterday. The meeting chaired by Padhi issued the direction after the government received reports of fresh chit fund companies coming up in the state. The police were also asked to give a monthly report on activities of such non-banking institutions and act against them. Some firms have adopted new ways to collect money from the public such as misusing names of branded companies and these issues were also discussed in the meeting, he said.

The chief secretary said messages warning people about false promises by chit fund companies are also being sent to mobile phones of the public. Meanwhile, a toll-free telephone number 1800-345-7154 has been operationalised at RBI, Bhubaneswar for receiving calls from complainants regarding unauthorised money collection across the state. The RBI is also taking steps to make people aware of fake phone calls and email messages announcing winning of prize or lottery, officials said. It was also decided at the meeting that no multi-state cooperative society can run business in Odisha without no objection certificate from the Registrar Cooperative Societies.